Castillo (12-7) earned the win Thursday, allowing four hits and four walks over six scoreless innings against the Rays. He struck out eight.

Castillo wasn't particularly efficient Thursday, issuing four walks and allowing at least one baserunner in all but one of his six innings. However, the 30-year-old ace worked around the traffic and held Tampa Bay scoreless to win his sixth consecutive decision. During that eight-start span, Castillo has posted a 3.24 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 49:12 K:BB across 50 innings. His next start is expected to be at home versus the Angels early next week.