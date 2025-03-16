Castillo didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's Cactus League game against San Diego after giving up two runs on five hits over 4.2 innings. He struck out four.

After throwing three scoreless innings Saturday, Castillo watched Gavin Sheets go deep for one run and Connor Joe hit a double to plate another in the fourth frame. While Castillo has struggled with the long ball this spring, allowing three homers across 12.2 innings, he encouragingly hasn't yielded greater than two runs in any of his four Cactus League starts. The 32-year-old right-hander will have the benefit of working about half of his outings in 2025 at the pitcher-friendly T-Mobile Park, where Castillo boasts a 2.89 ERA and 1.00 WHIP with 279 strikeouts through 233.2 innings (39 starts) since joining the Mariners in 2022.