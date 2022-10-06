Castillo will start Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series against the Blue Jays on Friday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Castillo finished the regular season Saturday by giving up one run over six innings against the A's, and he'll take the mound in the postseason opener for Seattle. The 29-year-old righty was acquired from the Reds at the trade deadline and delivered a 3.17 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 77:17 K:BB across 65.1 frames in 11 starts with the Mariners.