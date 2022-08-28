Castillo didn't factor into the decision during Saturday's 4-3 loss to Cleveland, allowing one run on four hits and one walk with 10 strikeouts in six innings.

Coming off his worst start of the season by game score, Castillo limited the damage to a Jose Ramirez solo shot in the fourth inning in racking up his third double-digit strikeout total. The 29-year-old tossed 85 of 115 pitches for strikes with a staggering 21 of the swinging variety and was in line for the win until Andres Munoz permitted three runs in the top of the eighth. Castillo owns a 2.85 ERA and 1.07 WHIP with 129 strikeouts across 116.2 innings, and he's scheduled for a rematch with the Guardians in Cleveland next weekend.