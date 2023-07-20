Castillo allowed three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out 11 over six innings in a no-decision versus the Twins on Wednesday.

Castillo's 11 strikeouts were a season high, and he earned his third quality start in his last five outings. He also gave up multiple home runs for the sixth time in eight starts, as Edouard Julien and Max Kepler tagged Castillo for solo shots in the fifth inning. The veteran right-hander is at a 3.04 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 133:30 K:BB through 118.1 innings over 20 starts. He's projected for a rematch with the Twins in Minnesota next week.