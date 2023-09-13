Castillo (13-7) earned the win Wednesday, allowing two runs on three hits and three walks over six innings in a 3-2 victory over the Angels. He struck out eight.

Castillo's now picked up wins in seven of his last nine starts, with his most recent loss coming on July 14. He's up to 199 strikeouts on the campaign, leaving him poised to top the 200 mark for the second time in his seven-year career. Castillo sports a 3.08 ERA with a 1.04 WHIP through 30 starts (181.1 innings) this season. He'll look to keep rolling in his next outing, currently scheduled for early next week in Oakland.