Castillo allowed six runs (five earned) on eight hits over six innings in Sunday's win over Tampa Bay. He struck out six and did not factor in the decision.

Castillo eventually settled in to toss three scoreless frames after yielding six runs in the first three innings Sunday. He fired 70 of 95 pitches for strikes, including 19 whiffs, his highest total since June 9. The five earned runs charged to him tied his season high; he posted a 2.32 ERA in seven starts between Sunday's start and May 16 when he was tagged with five earned runs against Boston. For the season, Castillo is sporting a 3.14 ERA and an impressive 114:28 K:BB through 17 starts. His next start is projected to be in Houston.