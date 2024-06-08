Castillo (5-7) took the loss to the Royals on Saturday, allowing five runs on six hits and one walk while striking out four over five innings.

Castillo had a tough outing as he gave up a season-high five runs in his seventh loss of the season. His offense gave him the lead two separate times Saturday, but he gave it back each time as he snapped a streak of 10 straight starts allowing two earned runs or fewer. Castillo remains one of the more consistent and durable starters in baseball, he's gone at least five innings in all of his 14 starts and will take a 3.35 ERA into his next outing.