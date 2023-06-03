Castillo (4-3) yielded one run on five hits and a walk over seven innings Friday, striking out six and taking a loss against Texas.

Castillo fired five shutout frames before finally coughing up a run in the sixth. The Mariners were shut out, resulting in him taking his first loss since May 16. He's posted a 24:5 K:BB while giving up just one run over his last three starts. Castillo had allowed 12 earned runs over his previous three outings and now owns 2.55 ERA. He's lined up to face the Angels on the road next week.