Castillo (hamstring) tossed a bullpen session Monday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Castillo finished last season on the injured list after sustaining a Grade 2 left hamstring strain during his final start Sept. 8, but he appears to be facing no restrictions in the early stages of spring training. The Mariners will once again be looking to Castillo to serve as a workhorse at the top of the rotation after he made at least 30 starts in both of his first two full seasons in Seattle. Before he was shut down with the hamstring injury, Castillo went 11-12 and turned in a 3.64 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 175:47 K:BB across 175.1 innings.