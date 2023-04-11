Castillo did not factor in the decision against the Cubs on Monday, pitching six innings and allowing two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five batters.

Castillo wasn't quite as dominant as in his first two starts of the campaign, when he threw a combined 11.2 scoreless frames during which he allowed just three hits. Though he gave up his first two runs of the season Monday, the talented right-hander earned a quality start and kept the Mariners competitive in a low-scoring affair. Castillo has posted a minuscule 1.02 ERA through his first three starts, though has just one win to show for it.