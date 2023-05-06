Castillo did not factor into the decision Friday, allowing four runs on five hits and one walk over seven innings against the Astros. He struck out five.

Castillo turned in another solid outing, pitching seven innings for the second time this year. The right-hander now sports a 0.91 WHIP, tied for ninth in the league. The former Red is firmly established as an elite option ahead of his next tentative start against Texas.