Castillo (7-7) yielded two hits and a walk over six scoreless innings Sunday, striking out seven and earning a win over Arizona.

Castillo retired the last eight batters he faced and allowed just one Diamondback to reach scoring position in his dominant outing. He's issued two or fewer walks in seven straight outings, posting a 48:6 K:BB during that stretch. His season ERA is down to an impressive 2.88 with a 149:33 K:BB through 131.1 innings. Castillo's next start is projected to be on the road against the Angels.