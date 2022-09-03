Castillo (6-5) allowed five hits and a walk over six shutout frames Friday, striking out four and earning a win over Cleveland.

Castillo only allowed one Guardian to reach scoring position during Friday's dominant outing. He's now 2-1 with a 2.39 ERA and a 43:9 K:BB through six starts since joining the Mariners. On the year, the 29-year-old is sporting a 2.71 ERA across 122.2 frames. Castillo is projected to face the White Sox at home next week.