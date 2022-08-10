Castillo didn't factor into the decision during Tuesday's 1-0 win against the Yankees, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out seven in eight scoreless innings.

Castillo has opposed Gerrit Cole and the Yankees in each of his first two starts with Seattle, coming away with a win in his first turn and season-high 81 game score Tuesday. The 28-year-old induced an impressive 20 swinging strikes on 110 pitches and faced the minimum 18 batters between the second and seventh innings. In his last seven starts, Castillo has pitched to a 1.68 ERA with 56 strikeouts across 48.2 innings and his 2.71 ERA and 1.04 WHIP would both rank top 20 in baseball if he had enough innings to qualify. He is scheduled to pitch again next week against the Angels.