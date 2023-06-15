Castillo (4-5) allowed two runs on two hits and six walks while striking out six over 5.2 innings to take the loss Wednesday versus the Marlins.

Castillo hadn't walked more than two batters in any of his starts this season, so it's safe to call this one an anomaly. Despite the lackluster control, he still turned in a decent effort, though it was also his third straight loss. All five of his losses have come in his last seven outings. Castillo still has an excellent 2.73 ERA with a 1.02 WHIP and 98:23 K:BB over 82.1 innings across 14 starts this season. He'll look to regain his command in his next start, tentatively scheduled to be on the road versus the Yankees next week.