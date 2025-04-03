Castillo is expected to be promoted from Triple-A Tacoma to start against the Giants on Friday, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.

Not to be confused with the Luis Castillo already in Seattle's big-league rotation, this 30-year-old righty made his MLB debut with the Tigers in 2022 and threw 3.2 shutout frames while striking out four batters across three relief appearances. He then spent the next two seasons in Japan and is now slated to make his first career start in the majors. A strong showing Friday could buy the lesser-known Castillo another turn through the rotation while the Mariners await George Kirby's (shoulder) return from the IL.