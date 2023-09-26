Suisbel slashed .290/.375/.492 with six home runs and a 29.9 percent strikeout rate in 31 games for Single-A Modesto.

His did even more damage in the Arizona Complex League (.291/.471/.573 slash line) before getting promoted to the Cal League on Aug. 3. However, given that Suisbel was already 20 years old when ACL play began, we can largely ignore what he did in rookie ball against 18- and 19-year-olds. A switch-hitting first baseman from Venezuela, Suisbel appears to have the impact potential to profile at the bottom of the defensive spectrum, it's just a matter of whether he can make enough contact against upper-level pitching.