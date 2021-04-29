Torrens went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double, three RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 7-5 loss to the Astros.

Torrens was involved in the Mariners' first four runs of the game. He led off the third by taking the first pitch he saw deep to center field for a solo home run, the second long ball of his young career. He then came back up to the plate the following inning with two men on after back-to-back walks by Zack Greinke and roped a double down the left-field line to score both runners and give the Mariners their first lead of the evening. He would come around to score the next at-bat after J.P. Crawford followed him up with a double of his own. Wednesday was Torrens' first hits since April 15 and his first RBI since April 2. He's struggled mightily swinging that bat, slashing .190/.242/.293 with just four RBI, five runs scored and a 3:15 BB:K.