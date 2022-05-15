site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mariners' Luis Torrens: Out of Sunday's lineup
RotoWire Staff
Torrens is not in Sunday's lineup against the Mets.
He is hitting .194 with zero home runs and nine strikeouts in 10 games this month. Cal Raleigh gets the start at catcher, batting ninth.
