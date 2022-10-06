Torrens went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's win over the Tigers.
Torrens put Seattle on top 4-3 with a homer off lefty starter Tyler Alexander with one out in the sixth inning. The catcher particularly struggled in road games during 2022, posting a .525 OPS over 84 plate appearances compared to a .638 OPS over 82 plate appearances at home.
