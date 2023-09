Weaver will serve as the bulk pitcher Saturday against the Rays, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Seattle could use an opener and several different relievers throughout the game, but Weaver should be able to offer 60-plus pitches at some point. The 30-year-old right-hander has primarily been a multi-inning bullpen arm for the Mariners since they signed him to a major-league deal in late August, but he threw 70 pitches in a spot start last week versus the Athletics.