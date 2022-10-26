Weaver was claimed off waivers by the Mariners on Wednesday.
Weaver was traded from the Diamondbacks to the Royals at the beginning of August, and he logged a 5.59 ERA and 1.86 WHIP in 19.1 innings over 14 relief appearances following the move. The 29-year-old will likely have to compete for a spot in the major-league bullpen during spring training in 2023.
