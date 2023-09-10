Weaver allowed four runs on four hits and two walks while striking out two over 4.1 innings Saturday against the Rays.

The 30-year-old served in a bulk relief role Saturday after Trent Thornton completed the first two innings as Seattle's opener. Weaver inherited a 4-1 advantage, but surrendered two runs in the fifth and two more in the seventh to cough up the lead. He has primarily worked out of the bullpen since signing with the Mariners on Aug. 22, posting a 6.08 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 8:3 K:BB across five appearances (13.1 innings). It appears likely that Weaver will continue to work out of the bullpen down the stretch.