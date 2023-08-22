Weaver was signed by the Mariners to a major league contract and was added to the active roster Tuesday.

Weaver was released by the Reds after he allowed four runs in two of his last three starts. Following the All-Star break, his ERA rose as high as 7.22 and currently sits at 6.87. The signing comes the same day Emerson Hancock was moved to the 60-day injured list with a right shoulder strain. The Mariners had planned on operating with a six-man rotation prior to Hancock's injury, so Weaver could slot into that spot or work as a long man out of the bullpen.