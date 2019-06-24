Williamson went 1-for-3 with an RBI double play, a two-run home run and three runs overall in a win over the Orioles on Sunday.

Williamson's tenure as a fill-in for Mitch Haniger (groin) continues to be a productive one, with the veteran outfielder now having driven in five runs over his last four games. Williamson also boasts a seven-game hitting streak, a stretch during which he's slugged a pair of round trippers overall. While Haniger's eventual return will relegate Williamson to a bench role, he's currently paying off to an extent for those who plucked him off the wire in their leagues.