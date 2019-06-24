Mariners' Mac Williamson: Another productive start
Williamson went 1-for-3 with an RBI double play, a two-run home run and three runs overall in a win over the Orioles on Sunday.
Williamson's tenure as a fill-in for Mitch Haniger (groin) continues to be a productive one, with the veteran outfielder now having driven in five runs over his last four games. Williamson also boasts a seven-game hitting streak, a stretch during which he's slugged a pair of round trippers overall. While Haniger's eventual return will relegate Williamson to a bench role, he's currently paying off to an extent for those who plucked him off the wire in their leagues.
More News
-
Mariners' Mac Williamson: Swats solo homer•
-
Mariners' Mac Williamson: Productive from bottom of order•
-
Mariners' Mac Williamson: Retreats to bench•
-
Mariners' Mac Williamson: Gets third straight start•
-
Mariners' Mac Williamson: Homers in debut•
-
Mariners' Mac Williamson: Contract selected by Mariners•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 14 Preview: 10 waiver priorities
Looking for an edge in Week 14 and beyond? Check out the top 10 players to prioritize on waivers,...
-
Week 14 Preview: Top 10 Sleeper Hitters
With a series in London and a series in Colorado, Week 14 is fit for some interesting lineup...
-
Week 14 Preview: Two-Start Pitchers
The list of two-start pitchers for Week 14 is on the shorter side. Scott White looks to a boring...
-
Week 14 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Bullpen Report: Iglesias or Lorenzen?
The Reds have thrown everybody for a loop with their recent bullpen usage, and Luke Jackson...