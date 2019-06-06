Williamson had his contract selected from Triple-A Tacoma by the Mariners on Wednesday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Williamson signed a minor-league deal with the Mariners earlier Wednesday and didn't have to wait long before moving to the majors with Braden Bishop (spleen) landing to the injured list. Williamson struggled during his 15-game stint with the Giants earlier this season, slashing .118/.211/.196 with a 31.6 percent strikeout rate in 57 plate appearances.