Williamson will start in left field and bat eighth Sunday against the Angels.

Williamson will be making his third straight start and looks like he could be in line for a full-time role while Mitch Haniger (groin) and Braden Bishop (chest) are on the 10-day injured list. The 28-year-old already showcased some power potential by slugging a three-run home run in his first plate appearance with the team Wednesday, but making consistent contact has proven to be a more elusive skill for Williamson over parts of five seasons in the majors. With a 28.6 percent career strikeout rate and a 56.1 percent career groundball rate, Williamson profiles as a major risk in the batting-average category.

