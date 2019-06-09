Mariners' Mac Williamson: Gets third straight start
Williamson will start in left field and bat eighth Sunday against the Angels.
Williamson will be making his third straight start and looks like he could be in line for a full-time role while Mitch Haniger (groin) and Braden Bishop (chest) are on the 10-day injured list. The 28-year-old already showcased some power potential by slugging a three-run home run in his first plate appearance with the team Wednesday, but making consistent contact has proven to be a more elusive skill for Williamson over parts of five seasons in the majors. With a 28.6 percent career strikeout rate and a 56.1 percent career groundball rate, Williamson profiles as a major risk in the batting-average category.
