Williamson went 1-for-1 with a home run in Wednesday's 14-1 win over the Astros.

Williamson came out with a bang in his Mariners debut by swatting a home run off Brady Rogers in the eighth inning as pinch hitter for Daniel Vogelbach. The outfielder had just signed a minor league contract prior to the game and got called up immediately after Braden Bishop landed on the injured list with a lacerated spleen. Williamson played 15 games for the Giants earlier this season and batted just .115 before getting released. So far, so good with Mariners.

