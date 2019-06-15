Williamson went 2-for-4 with a run in a win over the Athletics on Friday.

Williamson drew the start in left field and offered solid production out of the last spot in the order, posting his first multi-hit effort since arriving in Seattle earlier in June. The 28-year-old continues to log regular playing time for the time being while Mitch Haniger (groin) and Braden Bishop (chest) remain on the injured list.