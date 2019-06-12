Williamson is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Twins, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Williamson has started four straight games since Mitch Haniger (groin) landed on the IL, going 2-for-16 with a 37.5 percent strikeout rate in those contests. Three of those starts came against lefties; with Shed Long starting in left field and hitting eighth against right-hander Jose Berrios on Wednesday, it appears Williamson could be headed towards the short side of a platoon.