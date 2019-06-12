Mariners' Mac Williamson: Retreats to bench
Williamson is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Twins, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Williamson has started four straight games since Mitch Haniger (groin) landed on the IL, going 2-for-16 with a 37.5 percent strikeout rate in those contests. Three of those starts came against lefties; with Shed Long starting in left field and hitting eighth against right-hander Jose Berrios on Wednesday, it appears Williamson could be headed towards the short side of a platoon.
