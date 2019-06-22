Williamson went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Friday's 10-9 win over the Orioles.

Williamson has hit safely in his last five games, going 5-for-19 in that span. The left fielder has hit only .204 with two homers and seven RBI in 14 games since signing with the Mariners after posting a .118 average in 15 games with the Giants earlier in the season. Williamson should continue to see regular playing time with Mitch Haniger (groin) out.

