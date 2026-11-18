The Mariners acquired Garcia, James McArthur and a minor leaguer from the Royals on Wednesday in exchange for Bryce Miller, Logan Evans (elbow) and Jose Ferrer, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Garcia battled through myriad injuries during the 2026 season, finishing with a disappointing .715 OPS. However, he finished in the top-15 in AL MVP voting in 2025 and won a Gold Glove. Garcia -- who inked a five-year, $57.5 million contract extension with the Royals last offseason -- will take over at third base in Seattle, shifting Brendan Donovan to left field.