Smith (undisclosed) was present for the Mariners' workouts Monday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Smith wasn't in camp for the first several days for an undisclosed reason, but he arrived at camp and cleared intake testing as he was able to play catch Monday. No reason was given for Smith's absence, but it's unclear whether he'll be ready to suit up for the Mariners when the team opens the season July 24. The 27-year-old should serve as the team's starting center fielder when he's ready to take the field.