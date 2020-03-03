Smith is hitting .308 (4-for-13) with a double, an RBI and a run over his first five spring games.

Smith opened Cactus League action by going 0-for-5 over his first pair of games, but the speedy outfielder has been swinging a hot bat since. The 26-year-old is expected to head into the 2020 campaign as the starting center fielder, although he'll have to significantly improve on the career-worst .227/.300/.335 line he generated in 2019 to keep a hold of the job over the long term.