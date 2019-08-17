Mariners' Mallex Smith: Benched due to mental errors
Smith may not be in the lineup for a little while due to recent mental errors, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Smith leads the majors with 34 steals, but despite his speed, he is a really poor defensive outfielder. He also struggles at the plate (80 wRC+, .305 OBP), so he probably won't be a full-time player long term in Seattle. Keon Broxton is starting in center field Saturday.
