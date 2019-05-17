Smith went 1-for-4 in his return to the majors Thursday, belting a solo home run in his first at-bat in a loss to Minnesota.

The speedy center fielder wasted no time showing he was happy to be back with the big club after 10 games with Triple-A Tacoma, taking Michael Pineda deep in the third inning. It was Smith's second home run of the season and ninth of his career. Of course, his primary asset is his speed, having stolen 40 bases last season.