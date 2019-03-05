Mariners' Mallex Smith: Cleared to resume workouts
Smith (elbow) has been cleared to resume workouts, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Smith's start to camp has been slowed by a sore elbow. He played catch Monday and will start taking light swings Tuesday. The Mariners open their season early, facing the Athletics in a pair of games in Japan on March 20 and 21, and it may be tough for Smith to return in time for those games. He'll have a better shot to return when the Mariners begin the bulk of their season schedule March 28 against the Red Sox.
