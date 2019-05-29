Smith went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI in a losing effort against Texas on Tuesday.

Hitting from the leadoff position for the first time in over a month, the speedy outfielder was one of the few bright spots for Seattle, as he showed signs of breaking out of his season-long slump with his second straight strong effort. Smith has gone 5-for-8 over his last two games, though his season average still sits below the Mendoza Line at .192.