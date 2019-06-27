Smith went 2-for-5 with a triple and two runs in a win over the Brewers on Wednesday.

The speedy outfielder legged out his fourth three-bagger of the season to lead off the game and quickly came home on J.P. Crawford's double. Smith's multi-hit effort was his third in the last five games, and he's now hit safely in seven straight contests overall. The month of June has been a turning point for Smith's season, as he's now raised his average 46 points to .237 since the calendar flipped with the help of an impressive 13 extra-base hits (nine doubles, Wednesday's triple and three home runs).