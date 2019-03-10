Mariners' Mallex Smith: Could take batting practice Monday
Smith (elbow) is playing catch and may take batting practice on the field Monday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Smith has been dealing with the right elbow strain since mid-February and resumed taking light swings last week. The 25-year-old will have difficulty being available for the regular-season opener March 20 against the Athletics in Japan, given his lack of game work this spring.
