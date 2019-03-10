Smith (elbow) may take batting practice on the field Monday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Smith continues to play catch as he has been dealing with the right elbow strain since mid-February, and also resumed taking light swings last week. The 25-year-old will have difficulty being available for the regular-season opener March 20 against the Athletics in Japan, given his lack of game work this spring.

