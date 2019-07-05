Smith went 2-for-4 with a double and a run in a loss to the Cardinals on Thursday.

Smith has now hit in five straight games, and he's opened July by going 4-for-12 over the first three contests of the month. The 26-year-old is still in the process of propping up his season line after an abysmal start at the plate, but he's encouragingly boosted his average 70 points to .235 since returning from a demotion to Triple-A Tacoma on May 16.