Smith, who just arrived in summer camp Monday, played all nine innings in Saturday's intrasquad game and went 3-for-5 in the contest, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

The fact the speedy outfielder was able to play a full nine in his first taste of game action in months was a welcome sight for manager Scott Servais and Smith himself, who expressed how grateful he was to be back out on the field. Smith also notably wore a mask throughout the entirety of the contest and even for postgame interviews, remarking "you probably won't catch me without it" to reporters. Given his level of participation Saturday, Smith appears to be on track to starting the season as the everyday center fielder as originally projected, something Servais confirmed prior to the game as well.