Smith is expected to be ready to play by Opening Day, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Smith was unable to report to camp until Monday for undisclosed reasons, giving him less than two weeks of practice time before the season begins on July 24 against the Astros. The Mariners are seemingly unconcerned about his readiness for the upcoming season, which should give Smith enough at-bats to have the chance to lead the league in steals for the second straight season.