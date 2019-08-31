Smith went 3-for-5 with a triple, two runs scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Rangers.

The 26-year-old has been showcasing his wheels lately, reaching base seven times in the last two games and swiping two bases. Smith has regained a share of the leadoff spot -- Tim Lopes still hits atop the order for Seattle against left-handed pitching -- and while that does boost his fantasy value, he's still a one-dimensional asset. On the season, Smith is slashing .238/.308/.362 with six homers, 35 RBI, 62 runs and 38 steals.