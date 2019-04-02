Mariners' Mallex Smith: Goes 2-for-4 in win
Smith went 2-for-4 with a run and a stolen base in Seattle's 6-3 win over the Angels on Monday.
The speedster bumped his average up to .294 with the multi-hit effort, adding his second stolen base of the season to help Seattle claim its sixth victory in seven games to start the season. Smith provides virtually no power, but he posted a solid .367 on-base percentage and swiped 40 bags with Tampa Bay last season, so if he can continue to reach base at a similar clip, he could prove to be a solid source of steals and runs as a table-setter atop Seattle's lineup.
