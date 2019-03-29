Mariners' Mallex Smith: Hits, scores in home opener
Smith went 1-for-5 with a run in a win over the Red Sox on Thursday.
As expected, Smith made it into the Opening Day lineup after struggling with elbow soreness during spring and remaining behind while the team opened the season against the Athletics in Japan last week. The speedy outfielder appears to be back at full health and ready to serve as a fixture in center field moving forward.
