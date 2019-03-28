Mariners' Mallex Smith: Hitting seventh in opener
Smith is starting in center field and hitting seventh Thursday against the Red Sox, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Manager Scott Servais wanted to stack right-handed hitters atop the lineup with southpaw Chris Sale toeing the rubber for the opposition, so Smith will occupy the seven hole in his season debut. It's unclear if the speedster will continue to hit near the bottom of the lineup against same-handed pitching or if the Mariners are simply easing him into action after he missed most of spring with an elbow issue. Mitch Haniger is starting in right field and hitting leadoff Thursday. Look for Smith to return to the top of the order against right-hander Nathan Eovaldi on Friday.
