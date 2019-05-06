Mariners' Mallex Smith: Hitting well at Tacoma
Smith went 4-for-9 with two doubles, a walk, three stolen bases and two runs in his first two games with Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday and Sunday.
Smith's weekend tear represented an excellent start to his minor-league sabbatical, one intended to help him sort out his mechanics at the plate. The speedy outfielder had gotten his big-league campaign off to a rough start, as he'd slashed just .165/.255/.247 in the first 27 games of the season. Smith is slated to remain with the Rainiers for multiple games before a potential return to the majors is considered, but his first two games in Tacoma certainly buttress the notion the temporary change in scenery may have been just what he needed to snap out of his funk.
